Obituary: Sandra Jean Johnston

Sandra Jean Johnston, 81 of Parkersburg, WV, passed away August 7, 2021, unexpectedly at home. She was born in Roaring Spring, PA, September 8, 1939, the eldest daughter of Harold and Catherine Cartwright Rhodes. Sandra graduated from Masontown High School in Pennsylvania with the class of 1957. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg, WV since 1962.

Sandra is survived by two sons, Rob (Rhonda) Johnston and Adam (Barbara) Johnston, and daughter-in-law, Michele Weaver-Johnston, all of Parkersburg, three grandchildren, Dylan Johnston of Depew, NY, and Anna and Leah Johnston of Parkersburg, WV, two sisters, Joyce Law and Judy Charlton of Akron, OH, and brother Gary Rhodes of Sebring, FL, sisters-in-law Miriam Johnston of McConnellsburg, PA, and Ann (Joe) Wollenschlaeger of Pittsburgh, PA, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death July 16, 2016, by her husband of 55 years, Richard James “Dick” Johnston, son Michael Richard Johnston December 28, 2016, and bothers-in-law Pete Law, John Charlton, and sister-in-law Evelyn Rhodes.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor David Carpenter officiating. The family will greet family and friends on Wednesday one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

