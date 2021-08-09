Parkersburg Homecoming returning August 20

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming is back this year after being canceled in 2020, because of the pandemic.

The festivities for homecoming will begin with “Kids Fest” on the 20th, from 6-8:30 in the evening at Bicentennial Park.

The parade will then begin at 1 p.m. and will have more activities for people at point park.

Everything from live music, an arm-wrestling contest and vendors.

Homecoming officials say that they are happy to bring this back to the public, and they say that the time off because of the pandemic helped them out with this event.

“It actually gave us a little bit better chance to plan ahead a little bit better. So, I see us benefitting, it’s sad to say, because of COVID,” says Homecoming president, Woody Miller.

Festivities for homecoming will end next Saturday with fireworks on Fort Boreman hill.

Homecoming officials say that hand sanitizer will be available for those to use.

