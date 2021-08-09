Advertisement

Senators react to infrastructure vote

Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.
Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.(AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate worked through the weekend to finalize a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet.

Supporters of the bill say it will deliver much-needed resources for critical assets across the board and boost economic recovery efforts. Some conservative opponents say they’re against more high-dollar spending projects out of Washington, citing a recent Congressional Budget Office report that projects the plan would add $256 billion to the nation’s deficit.

This week, as the U.S. senators stay in Washington, D.C. to work through final amendments and votes, members are weighing in on the next steps and what this package could mean for the country.

Here is what lawmakers who plan to vote for the bill tell the Gray Television Washington News Bureau:

Those who plan to vote no are saying this:

The bill is nearing final approval by the U.S. Senate and must move on to the U.S. House of Representatives before paving the way for President Joe Biden’s signature.

Progressive advocates, and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, say they will hold up the bill on the House side until a $3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ plan is also scheduled for a vote. The bigger ‘infrastructure’ plan would include federal spending for child care, paid leave, education and climate change initiatives.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On top of food and drinks, guests got the chance to meet the muralist behind the art.
Tickets sold out at Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project fundraiser
One local says her favorite part of Belpre Homecoming is the community.
Belpre Homecoming ends with a bang
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
For some, Purple Heart Day is personal.
Local Purple Heart recipients honored in celebration
A local pulls into the drive-thru, ready for some pasta for a good cause.
The community steps up and serves up for a good cause

Latest News

Congressman Mooney meets with local small business owners
Candidates, issues being set for Washington County November ballot
Renacci, Whaley challenge DeWine in 2022 Ohio election
Campaign signs for OH-15 outside early voting location.
Early voting wraps up in OH-15 special election primary
Wood County redistricting public meetings set for September 16