Advertisement

Washington Elementary teachers say they need more time to get ready for upcoming school year

Abretch put together a bulletin board in her new classroom
Abretch put together a bulletin board in her new classroom(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, O.H. (WTAP) -Marietta City Schools welcomes back students next week but some teachers are telling us that they need more time to get ready for the school year.

“Our buildings are just not ready, our classrooms are not ready. I think the majority of the staff feels that way not just in Washington elementary but across the district,” second-grade teacher Jessie Abrecht said.

Abrecht isn’t the only one feeling like she needs more time- Kathleen McNerney, who has been in this business for 25 years says she’s overwhelmed too.

“Literally my colleagues and I have put in hundreds of hours into our classrooms trying to move things, get furniture moved around, re-organize bulletin boards, setting up our classrooms… all of those things,” McNerney said.

Teachers are moving to make way for the incoming teachers from the recently closed Putnam and Harmar Elementaries. Next week, kindergarteners through 2nd graders will attend either Phillips or Washington Elementary, 3rd through 6th graders will attend the old Middle School building, and 7th through 12th graders will all be at the High School building.

Abrecht says more should have been done to help teachers prepare for this big change.

“In order to have fun in the classroom those things have to be done and we just wish we could have been compensated more for that.”

However, Abrecht says there is a silver lining.

“Cheryl Cook is an amazing principal. She has helped us in so many ways get the things done we need to get done around here. We have an awesome, extremely amazing staff here at Washington School. I’m really excited to get to work with a new team of teachers.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On top of food and drinks, guests got the chance to meet the muralist behind the art.
Tickets sold out at Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project fundraiser
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
One local says her favorite part of Belpre Homecoming is the community.
Belpre Homecoming ends with a bang
For some, Purple Heart Day is personal.
Local Purple Heart recipients honored in celebration
A local pulls into the drive-thru, ready for some pasta for a good cause.
The community steps up and serves up for a good cause

Latest News

Public comments sought on Belpre schools’ facilities
Wood County Schools to continue free meals program
Traffic officials reminding drivers to be cautious around school buses
Traffic officials reminding drivers to be cautious around school buses
School Supplies
United Way to distribute school supplies to teachers