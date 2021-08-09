Washington Elementary teachers say they need more time to get ready for upcoming school year

MARIETTA, O.H. (WTAP) -Marietta City Schools welcomes back students next week but some teachers are telling us that they need more time to get ready for the school year.

“Our buildings are just not ready, our classrooms are not ready. I think the majority of the staff feels that way not just in Washington elementary but across the district,” second-grade teacher Jessie Abrecht said.

Abrecht isn’t the only one feeling like she needs more time- Kathleen McNerney, who has been in this business for 25 years says she’s overwhelmed too.

“Literally my colleagues and I have put in hundreds of hours into our classrooms trying to move things, get furniture moved around, re-organize bulletin boards, setting up our classrooms… all of those things,” McNerney said.

Teachers are moving to make way for the incoming teachers from the recently closed Putnam and Harmar Elementaries. Next week, kindergarteners through 2nd graders will attend either Phillips or Washington Elementary, 3rd through 6th graders will attend the old Middle School building, and 7th through 12th graders will all be at the High School building.

Abrecht says more should have been done to help teachers prepare for this big change.

“In order to have fun in the classroom those things have to be done and we just wish we could have been compensated more for that.”

However, Abrecht says there is a silver lining.

“Cheryl Cook is an amazing principal. She has helped us in so many ways get the things done we need to get done around here. We have an awesome, extremely amazing staff here at Washington School. I’m really excited to get to work with a new team of teachers.”

