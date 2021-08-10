Dupont gives $3 thousand, snacks and toys to the Children’s Listening Place

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place (CLP) Child Advocacy Center is getting new toys for its kids and upgrading its donation storage ability thanks to a long-time community partner and one CLP board member.

Today, Dupont Washington Works donated $3 thousand to the non-profit for the upgrades and its employees collected hundreds of dollars and enough snacks for the children and families to last for the near future. Darliss Eichhorn, SAP Financial Analyst/Contract Administration for DuPont and CLP board member spearheaded the operation.

“I’ve visited several CAC’s, including a model CAC in Sarasota, Florida, to see how we can best operate and serve our region. A consistent I have found is you must have a good board of directors that works and supports your center. I think this effort by Darliss epitomizes that need,” says executive director, Greg Collins.

“DuPont Washington Works has active community outreach efforts to make a positive impact on our community. Our employees are integral parts of our outreach efforts and enjoy being able to make a difference in our community,” says Darliss Eichhorn.

Mark Farr (DuPont) Julie Nutter (CLP) Allie Hammer (CLP) Greg Collins (CLP) Della Matheny (CLP) Abby Pifer (CLP) Candice Gabriel (CLP) Darliss Eichhorn (DuPont) Front-Creighton (CLP Therapy Dog) and Handler Amanda Rubenstein, WVDOC/paws4people (Children's Listening Place)

Some of the items that have been ordered for CLP already thanks to the donation are a changing table, bilingual story books, diversity and kindness story books, a children’s art desk, and fidget and sensory toys for children with Autism or Asperger’s.

“I have a heart for the work that The Children’s Listening Place does to help children. One of my true passions in life is helping children,” says Eichhorn. “It’s such an honor to do work for an agency that helps our community!”

Staff from the child abuse center say that they are more than thankful for the generosity from Dupont for all of the supplies they are getting.

“For somebody like Dupont to actually give to us. And then they personally, all the employees, got together and took up money, took up snack donations because we have had a snack and juice drive for the kids going,” says Collins. “And they also donated that along with the money, it’s really kind of unbelievable.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.