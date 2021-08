Free COVID-19 testing and vaccine events scheduled in W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several free COVID-19 testing events are scheduled in W.Va. Further details about those events are below.

Calhoun Middle/High School: Testing on August 11, 11 A.M. - 4 P.M., 50 Underwood Cir., Mt. Zion

Ritchie Regional: Testing on August 11, 1 P.M. - 4 P.M., 137 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville

St. Marys Marina: Testing on August 12, 12 P.M. - 4 P.M., 617 Riverside Dr., St. Marys

Bicentennial Park: Testing on August 12, 12 P.M. - 4 P.M., 201 3rd St., Parkersburg

Gabe’s: Vaccines offered on August 13,3 P.M. - 6 P.M., 280 Park Center Dr., Parkersburg. Pfizer for those 12 and older, Johnson and Johnson for those 18 and older.

