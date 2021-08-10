Advertisement

George Floyd mural painted on Front Street

It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A colorful George Floyd mural has been painted on the side of TLV Restaurant.

In just two days, artist Robert Durst finished this bold depiction of Floyd, his face surrounded by the words “peace,” “love,” “unity,” and “justice.”

TLV Restaurant owner Ari Gold said he wanted to put someone on his wall who’s influenced the 21st century, but has not yet been put in the history books. He said the portrait is meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love. Still, the reaction to the mural has been mixed.

Gold said, “There are people who hate it, there are people who love it, there are people who give racial comments...,”

But Gold focuses on what the art stands for.

He said, “Here’s the thing. He created a movement by his death and that movement is a scream for help by the people saying ‘Hey listen up guys. You shouldn’t judge anybody based on anything that looks different to you. We should all be the same.’”

Gold clarified that the art is not meant to be a protest and it is not meant to be a statement against law enforcement nor is it meant to make a statement in support of organizations that support riots. He hopes the mural reminds people to speak up when they see discrimination.

On top of food and drinks, guests got the chance to meet the muralist behind the art.
