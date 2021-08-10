Gubernatorial candidate Blystone appears in Marietta on Monday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Joe Blystone appeared at Freedom Gate Church Monday to spread his message.

He is running as a Republican in the May 2022 Primary, though he prefers the term Constitutional Conservative.

According to his team, he is not a politician. He runs a farm and a non-profit. He stated he is willing to serve four years and if the people don’t want him in office, he will leave.

During his appearance Monday evening, he took shots at the media, the liberal left, and the current administration. He also said he was not interested in masking, vaccines, or governmental control.

The race for the governor’s office runs until next year.

