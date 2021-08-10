Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department offering mass casualty training

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is offering a Mass Casualty Training on August 19 at 9 A.M. The course will take place at Wood County Fire Center, in the gravel lot beside the Parkersburg Fire Department. It will conclude at 3 P.M.

The instructor, Mike Tanner, will discuss various kinds of events that can cause mass casualties or injuries, such as train derailments and chemical disasters. Then, participants will be trained on how to triage injuries during such an event, and how to determine what injuries must be treated first, said Kristine Hamilton, threat preparedness volunteer coordinator.

Participants will also be instructed in how to quickly look over a person’s injuries to broadly determine their condition.

The Health Department has offered the training previously, and Hamilton said it has been well attended.

“Hopefully we’ll have a lot of people register, it will be a really good class. Even if you don’t know much about this, it’s a good class to come to because it never hurts to learn about how things can go [in an emergency],” Hamilton said.

The class will be limited to 20 participants. Those who would like to register can do so online here. An account must be set up for those who do not already have one. Questions about registering may be directed to Eva.godbey@k12.wv.us or (304) 766-0011 ext. 22.

