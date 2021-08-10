Obituary: Christina Melissa Benson

Christina Melissa Benson, 72, of Parkersburg, WV passed away August 9, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born May 20, 1949 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late William and Alcena Lamb Fruits.

Christina retired from St. Joseph Hospital after 43 years of service, where she was a surgical tech. She is a member of Grace Gospel Church. She loved her church, grandchildren and her dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger Benson; three sons, Roger (Amy) Benson of Parkersburg, William (Michelle) Benson of Vienna and John (Chelsea) Benson of West Chester, PA; two sisters, Patricia Fruits Leiker of Vienna and Jessica (Jim Francis) Fruits Farson of Evergreen, Co; a brother, Carl Wigal of Belpre, OH; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Emma, Jacelyn, Brian, Makayla, River and Wyatt and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Debi Fruits Roberts.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Mike Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Christina’s family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

