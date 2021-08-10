Obituary: Quinton Paul Ferrell

Quinton Paul Ferrell, 27, of Big Springs, WV passed away on August 3, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born on February 25, 1994, in Spencer, WV. He was the son of Gary Paul Ferrell and Karen Dawn Parson Klubnik.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by an infant son; grandmother Jean Parsons; brothers Gary Albert Ferrell and Hunter Parsons; sister Lizzy May Ferrell; uncles Buster Parsons, George Parsons, James Parsons, Larry Ferrell, Alvie Ferrell, Albert Ferrell, Joe Ferrell, Dewey Carol Ferrell, and Calvin Ferrell; aunts Betty Jo Parsons, Loretta Bell, Darlene Ulderich, Kathy Bunner, and Betty Ferrell; great-uncles Marvin Sidwell and Robert Sidwell; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by grandmother Maxine Ferrell; grandfathers, Cecil Parson and Dewey Ferrell; uncle Junior Ferrell.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Quinton. No public service will be held at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.