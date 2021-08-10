Advertisement

PHS removing smokestack, getting new walkway before classes start

Construction crews repave walkway and remove smokestack at PHS
Construction crews repave walkway and remove smokestack at PHS(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg High School is getting some last-minute updates before classes start.

Construction crews were out tearing down an old smokestack in the back of the school and repaving the horseshoe walkway in front of the school.

Orientation for all incoming 9th graders will be held next week from August 9-11 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. and school at Parkersburg High School officially starts Thursday, August 19th.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov Justice 8/9 COVID-19 briefing
Justice: “This Delta Variant is everywhere”
Jackson County man sentenced to federal prison for gun crime
On top of food and drinks, guests got the chance to meet the muralist behind the art.
Tickets sold out at Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project fundraiser
Parkersburg Homecoming returning August 20
Parkersburg Homecoming returning August 20
Roger Rutter
UPDATE: Glouster man pleads guilty on charges of running a drug ring

Latest News

Abretch put together a bulletin board in her new classroom
Washington Elementary teachers say they need more time to get ready for upcoming school year
Public comments sought on Belpre schools’ facilities
Wood County Schools to continue free meals program
Traffic officials reminding drivers to be cautious around school buses
Traffic officials reminding drivers to be cautious around school buses