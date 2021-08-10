PHS removing smokestack, getting new walkway before classes start

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg High School is getting some last-minute updates before classes start.

Construction crews were out tearing down an old smokestack in the back of the school and repaving the horseshoe walkway in front of the school.

Orientation for all incoming 9th graders will be held next week from August 9-11 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. and school at Parkersburg High School officially starts Thursday, August 19th.

