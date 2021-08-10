Advertisement

Vet sees more and more Lyme disease in dogs

Experts told this vet the increase was inevitable.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - This local veterinarian says Lyme disease in dogs has become more and more of a problem through the years.

Up until 2015, dogs at Mineral Wells Veterinary Clinic rarely tested positive for Lyme disease, according to owner/veterinarian Leslie Elliot.

“..., to the point where I kept thinking, is it true? Does this disease exist around here?” Elliot said.

Now, about 15 test positive each week. It’s something experts warned Elliott about.

She remembered, “They were telling us, with climate change and the deer population increasing, even in metro areas, let alone in a rural state like West Virginia, that it was just simply inevitable that the amount of deer ticks would increase.”

Data, however, may make this increase look more extreme than it is. Elliott said, with more Lyme disease awareness, their vets have tested more aggressively and owners have been more open to testing their dogs.

“You could say our incidence of testing is going up but it’s because we know now more of what signs to look for and better questions to ask…,” she said.

Still, even with those factors, Elliott believes there has been an increase in the disease...and prevention isn’t as simple as spotting ticks. They sometimes appear smaller than a freckle...even as small as a period.

A common misconception Elliott warns against is thinking ticks only bite in warm months. In actuality, they’ll bite when it’s just above freezing.

Remember, when you protect your dog, you protect yourself.

Elliott said, “If the dog brings ticks into the home, the ticks can bite the humans...so if the dogs are protected, then the humans are protected.”

