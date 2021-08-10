Advertisement

Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vienna man pleads guilty to charges related to a 2019 incident at Jackson Park.

Issac Thomas McDonald was accused of, according to Vienna Police, “forcing himself” on a juvenile female in a park restroom in November of that year.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court to one count of first degree sexual abuse.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said at the time of the incident that it happened on a Friday evening, when the juvenile went inside a women’s restroom at the park playground.

McDonald is to be sentenced October 12 by Judge J.D. Beane, and faces 1-5 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov Justice 8/9 COVID-19 briefing
Justice: “This Delta Variant is everywhere”
Jackson County man sentenced to federal prison for gun crime
Parkersburg Homecoming returning August 20
Parkersburg Homecoming returning August 20
On top of food and drinks, guests got the chance to meet the muralist behind the art.
Tickets sold out at Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project fundraiser
Roger Rutter
UPDATE: Glouster man pleads guilty on charges of running a drug ring

Latest News

West Virginia Honey Festival coming on August 14 & 15
West Virginia Honey Festival coming on August 14 & 15
Dupont gives $3 thousand, snacks and toys to the Children’s Listening Place
Dupont gives $3 thousand, snacks and toys to the Children’s Listening Place
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department offering mass casualty training
Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be...
College in West Virginia announces COVID fee