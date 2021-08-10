Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vienna man pleads guilty to charges related to a 2019 incident at Jackson Park.

Issac Thomas McDonald was accused of, according to Vienna Police, “forcing himself” on a juvenile female in a park restroom in November of that year.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court to one count of first degree sexual abuse.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said at the time of the incident that it happened on a Friday evening, when the juvenile went inside a women’s restroom at the park playground.

McDonald is to be sentenced October 12 by Judge J.D. Beane, and faces 1-5 years in prison.

