Vienna woman among final “Do it for Baby Dog’ vaccine lottery winner

Landsberg's new Tacoma truck.
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Baby Dog and a brand new truck were spotted today at the Williams Visitors Center. It was all for another winner for the West Virginia covid-19 vaccine lottery.

“It was crazy,” Vienna resident Megan Landsberg said while recounting what just happened to her.

Landsberg and her family not only got to see Governor Justice and Baby Dog at the Williamstown rest center, but they won a brand new Toyota Tacoma. She’s one of the final big winners in the 7th and final prize drawing of the Do it for Baby Dog vaccine sweepstakes.

“A sheriff showed up to my house yesterday and said he was doing random auto issuance checks,” Landberg said laughing.

“He said the form wasn’t correct and needed to leave and come back and he was going to get back to me. He called me today and gave me a few more details and told me I needed to show up here around this time.”

When she showed up at the rest center and saw the truck, Governor Justice, and baby dog, it all started to click. Now Landberg says they just need to decide what to do next.

“We definitely need another car but we are going to have to look at all of our options and see what’s there and what’s best for our family but yeah it’s definitely a huge, huge great thing.”

There have been several other winners in Wood County who received trucks and some cash from this lottery. Today was the last day for the lottery and Justice says it’s been a big success.

“It’s been really good,” Justice said while patting Baby Dog.

“We’ve gotten well in excess of 180,000 more people vaccinated and that’s the whole thing. That’s the bottom line.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

