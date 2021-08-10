Advertisement

West Virginia Honey Festival coming on August 14 & 15

West Virginia Honey Festival coming on August 14 & 15
West Virginia Honey Festival coming on August 14 & 15(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Honey Festival is returning to the public.

After being cancelled in 2020 because of COVID, event organizers are getting ready to bring it back to city park.

The event will feature 30 local crafts business owners and food vendors.

Wood County Recreation Commission director, Andy Hartleben, says that this festival has plenty for everyone of all ages.

“We’re going to have a train, a similar train like they have at the mall. It’s going to be here to take kids around. We’re going to have inflatables, we’re going to have a water slide inflatable and a dry inflatable. We’re going to have a petting zoo. There’s going to be all kinds of entertainment. I think it’s going to be really, really awesome festival,” says Hartleben.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to nine in the evening at city park.

