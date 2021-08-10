Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of dozens of prizes – including a pair of college scholarships – as part of the seventh and final prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Ashley Goots of Bridgeport, WV, and Cheylan Cummings of Gary, WV, were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – AUG. 10, 2021
College Scholarship Winners:
- Cheylan Cummings, Gary
- Ashley Goots, Bridgeport
Lifetime Hunting License Winners:
- Joan Blankenship, Lerona
- Jessica Farley, Reedsville
- Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill
- Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring
- Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans
Lifetime Fishing License Winners:
- Donald Bryant, Davin
- Karen Richards, Hedgesville
- Ronald Richards, Minden
- Kimbra Stamper, Millwood
- Dallas Williams, Elkview
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners:
- Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley
- Dale Heinritz, Harrisville
- Patricia McCoy, Oceana
- Dreama Messinger, Ranger
- Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners:
- Linda Ashworth, Ashton
- Edith Browning, Weston
- Michael Durgan, Charleston
- Richard Timko, Moundsville
- Joyce Underwood, Grantsville
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners:
- Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant
- Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton
- Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes
- Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove
- David Dulaney, Colliers
- Jo Flynn, Craigsville
- James Howard, New Haven
- Torie Jackson, Pennsboro
- Ernest Johnson, Edmond
- Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville
- Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton
- Angela Lovejoy, Powellton
- Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace
- Larry Ludwick, Salem
- Rory Marant, St. Marys
- Raegan Marshall, Weirton
- Sarah Meeks, Sistersville
- Elizabeth Mitchell, Franklin
- Jason Moore, Philippi
- Martin Poole, Vienna
- Charles Rosser, Bridgeport
- Jerry Rush, Moorefield
- Bulah Sharrock, Bluefield
- Linda Tracy, Slaty Fork
- Jacqueline Wilson, Clarksburg
