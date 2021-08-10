Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of dozens of prizes – including a pair of college scholarships – as part of the seventh and final prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Ashley Goots of Bridgeport, WV, and Cheylan Cummings of Gary, WV, were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

Additional prizes announced include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – AUG. 10, 2021

College Scholarship Winners:

Cheylan Cummings, Gary

Ashley Goots, Bridgeport

Lifetime Hunting License Winners:

Joan Blankenship, Lerona

Jessica Farley, Reedsville

Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill

Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring

Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans

Lifetime Fishing License Winners:

Donald Bryant, Davin

Karen Richards, Hedgesville

Ronald Richards, Minden

Kimbra Stamper, Millwood

Dallas Williams, Elkview

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners:

Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley

Dale Heinritz, Harrisville

Patricia McCoy, Oceana

Dreama Messinger, Ranger

Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners:

Linda Ashworth, Ashton

Edith Browning, Weston

Michael Durgan, Charleston

Richard Timko, Moundsville

Joyce Underwood, Grantsville

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners:

Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant

Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton

Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes

Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove

David Dulaney, Colliers

Jo Flynn, Craigsville

James Howard, New Haven

Torie Jackson, Pennsboro

Ernest Johnson, Edmond

Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville

Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton

Angela Lovejoy, Powellton

Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace

Larry Ludwick, Salem

Rory Marant, St. Marys

Raegan Marshall, Weirton

Sarah Meeks, Sistersville

Elizabeth Mitchell, Franklin

Jason Moore, Philippi

Martin Poole, Vienna

Charles Rosser, Bridgeport

Jerry Rush, Moorefield

Bulah Sharrock, Bluefield

Linda Tracy, Slaty Fork

Jacqueline Wilson, Clarksburg

