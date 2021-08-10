Advertisement

Wood County 911 says neighboring 911 center will take its calls during phone line maintenance

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 10 p.m. Monday, Frontier will be doing maintenance on some of its phone lines.

This maintenance will cause the 911 lines coming into the Wood/Wirt E911 center to be down for approximately three hours until 1 a.m.

During the maintenance, Ritchie/Doddridge E911 will be answering 911 calls that would have been answered by the Wood County 911 Center and forwarding those calls to Wood County.

Wood County 911 says your emergency call will be answered and help will be sent to you. There will be no disruption in service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On top of food and drinks, guests got the chance to meet the muralist behind the art.
Tickets sold out at Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project fundraiser
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
One local says her favorite part of Belpre Homecoming is the community.
Belpre Homecoming ends with a bang
Gov Justice 8/9 COVID-19 briefing
Justice: “This Delta Variant is everywhere”
A local pulls into the drive-thru, ready for some pasta for a good cause.
The community steps up and serves up for a good cause

Latest News

Experts told this vet the increase was inevitable.
Vet sees more and more Lyme disease in dogs
Jackson County man sentenced to federal prison for gun crime
WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta football opens pre-season camp Tuesday
WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta football opens pre-season camp Tuesday
WTAP News @ 6 - High school football players beating the heat in practice
WTAP News @ 6 - High school football players beating the heat in practice