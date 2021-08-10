Wood County 911 says neighboring 911 center will take its calls during phone line maintenance

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 10 p.m. Monday, Frontier will be doing maintenance on some of its phone lines.

This maintenance will cause the 911 lines coming into the Wood/Wirt E911 center to be down for approximately three hours until 1 a.m.

During the maintenance, Ritchie/Doddridge E911 will be answering 911 calls that would have been answered by the Wood County 911 Center and forwarding those calls to Wood County.

Wood County 911 says your emergency call will be answered and help will be sent to you. There will be no disruption in service.

