WTAP sales executive honored posthumously by Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce

By Guest
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A beloved sales executive for WTAP who passed away last December from COVID-19 was honored Monday night at the annual Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce dinner.

David Howell’s family received an award in his honor.

In addition to being a part of the WTAP family, Howell was also an ambassador for the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce.

His daughter, Danielle Allphine spoke about how much her father cherished his time in the community and with his family.

“On behalf of myself, my sister, mom and husband we just want to truly say thank you so much. this is such an honor and he’s looking down on us probably making fun of us crying...I don’t know. But thank you all so so much my dad was a wonderful man and truly deserved this,” said Allphine.

Howell loved photography, taking long drives in his red corvette and vacations to the beach. Most of all he was a devoted family man to his wife, daughters, son in-law and four grandchildren.

