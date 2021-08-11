The Amputee Center receives $12,000 check from West Virginia delegates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s a new place for amputees to gather together and socialize.

The Amputee Center near the Toll Bridge Plaza has opened to provide support, exercise and emotional support to all.

West Virginia delegates provided funds for the non-profit at Tuesday evening’s Prosthetic Users Group meeting.

The funds are in response to support by Delegate John Kelly along with Delegate Vernon Criss and Senator Mike Azinger.

The $12,000 dollars was pooled by them to back something that’s been needed in the area for a long time.

Community members at all levels of ability feel welcomed and motivated to exercise, improve their physical and emotional health and learn about resources available to them.

You can find out more about the Amputee Center non-profit by going to its Facebook page right here: https://www.facebook.com/theamputeecenter

