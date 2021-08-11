City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta has released the third party investigator’s findings in the inquiry of former Chief of Police Rodney Hupp.

According to the investigator’s report, Sergeant Katie Warden filed a complaint on March 23 alleging gender discrimination within the Marietta Police Department and that former Chief of Police Rodney Hupp had “subjected her to an ongoing sexualized ‘locker room’ type atmosphere.”

The report noted Warden and Hupp have a history; with Warden telling the investigator the two had been “close” when she was a patrol officer and Hupp was her supervising sergeant.

The investigator’s report then goes on to describe a handful instances in which Hupp allegedly used foul language and said inappropriate things to or about Warden.

One incident, Warden told the investigator, was when other officers told her about how Hupp referred to rifles they had been cleaning. Hupp allegedly told officers to handle their rifles in a sexually explicit way, referencing Warden while doing so.

Hupp mostly denied the claims or explained that they were not as malevolent as they seemed.

The former Chief of Police also told investigators that Warden had previously acted inappropriately toward him. Hupp said Warden had repeatedly attached naked pictures of a male arrestee to reports she gave to Hupp and put them around his office, making him uncomfortable.

The investigator said neither Hupp nor Warden seemed to have a concrete understanding of the department’s sexual harassment policy.

The report said Warden has accused the Marietta Police Department of long term sexual discrimination and that she had complained in 2013 to then Safety Officer Jonathan Hupp who “did not respond appropriately to her complaint.”

The incident the investigator said pushed Warden over the edge in 2021 was on March 16, when the sergeant said Hupp told her she “coddles” the men under her supervision. The sergeant told investigators she was very upset by this. Two other supervisors told investigators they heard this comment and heard Hupp say the female sergeant was “too motherly.”

Hupp later told investigators he had heard Warden describe her position as a “den mother,” making him believe the comment was acceptable.

The third party investigator said it is more than 50 percent likely that Hupp acted against Marietta Police Department policy. But, his actions did not rise to the level of severity needed to constitute a hostile work environment.

The investigator said Warden described roughly five instances of inappropriate behavior over the course of 11 years that were mostly crude comments. The report noted that Warden’s work performance was never hindered by Hupp’s comments. In fact, he promoted her to sergeant in 2015. The investigator also learned that Warden gave false testimony during an OVI trial for her brother in law, while in uniform. Despite calls for her removal, Hupp was lenient and gave her a written reprimand.

Hupp retired earlier this summer after the allegations came to light. Since then, Aaron Nedeff has been named Chief of Police. He has said he wants to improve training and policies in the police department.

Mayor Josh Schlicher has expressed that he would like to update policies across all city offices.

