Advertisement

New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified.

You can find it along North America’s Pacific Coast.

Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it’s commonly known as the western false asphodel.

The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas from California to Alaska.

It’s kind of pretty for a carnivore with a little white flower.

“Little Shop of Horrors” fans shouldn’t get too excited. It’s nothing like Seymour.

This predatory plant does its eating with its stem.

It uses tiny hairs to trap insects, then releases enzymes to break down and digest the prey through absorption.

Scientists also believe the plant is choosy about its prey.

The key to its pickiness is in its stickiness.

Its minuscule hairs are only strong enough to trap tiny bugs, leaving larger and stronger ones like bees and butterflies free to continue their good work as pollinators.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel on sounding block
Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident
It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
George Floyd mural painted on Front Street
Quinton Ferrell
Obituary: Quinton Paul Ferrell
Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be...
College in West Virginia announces COVID fee
Christina Benson
Obituary: Christina Melissa Benson

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, gavels the first special session at the Capitol in Austin,...
Texas GOP signs arrest warrants to end Democrats’ holdout
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Top Dem sees tough pathway for $3.5T social, climate plans