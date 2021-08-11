New drug treatment facility opens in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - While Parkersburg is putting a hold on any new drug treatment facilities, across the river in Marietta, a new one just popped up on Pike Street.

“We just opened on Monday but we are ready to see people today. All the components of a functioning office are here with case management, clinical staff, and medical staff. But, as the census grows so will the staff,” said BrightView Outreach Manager Randy Smith.

Smith says BrightView is an outpatient facility that aims to also help people find jobs, housing, and food. He says BrightView decided to open a location in Marietta due to the high overdose numbers throughout the MOV.

“Those are scary statistics when you take those numbers and equate them to people. Somebody’s kid, somebody’s spouse, somebody’s parent. Nobody wants that in their own life they don’t want that in their own families.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, in the state of Ohio, there were 4,579 unintentional drug overdose deaths reported for the months of January through November of 2020. This is a 33% increase over 2018 and a 24% increase over 2019.

Smith, who was the former Meigs County Commissioner and police officer, says people often tell him how the MOV has changed throughout the years due to the opioid epidemic. This is why he asks people who are for drug treatment moratoriums to consider the benefits of treatment centers.

“We want to show a community that we are here and we want to be a permanent partner with rebuilding the community and making our patients as successful as any other provider at any other specialty wants out of their patients. And hopefully, we can do our part to knock down the stigma of why folks would even have that conversation they don’t want treatment in their neighborhood.”

While Smith says BrightView plans on being a permanent partner in rebuilding, he hopes one day the MOV won’t need any treatment facilities.

