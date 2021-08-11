Obituary: Amy Louise Young

Amy Louise Young, 57 of Mineral Wells, WV died August 8, 2021 at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born in Marietta, Ohio and was the daughter of Lyle Roger and Mary Louise Kiger Young. She had worked for the Belpre City Schools, had been an EMT for the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, Kings Daughter in New Mexico, and for the Gila Medical Center in Silver City, NM.

Survivors include her parents, her children, Kiah Morgan, DaShara Morgan, Peyton Young, Emerson Woodburn, Jaiden Woodburn, Japheth Woodburn, grandchildren, Javon, Kaceliz, Xaviara, Kamiyah, Phoenix, and Dream. Also surviving are her sisters, Tami Martin, Deb (Jamie) Burton, Dee (Tim) Richards, Kelli Makuta, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are special friends, Austin Klintworth, and Christian Deems.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Morgan Young.

Services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM till time of services.

