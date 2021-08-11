Advertisement

Obituary: Amy Louise Young

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Amy Louise Young, 57 of Mineral Wells, WV died August 8, 2021 at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Marietta, Ohio and was the daughter of Lyle Roger and Mary Louise Kiger Young.  She had worked for the Belpre City Schools, had been an EMT for the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, Kings Daughter in New Mexico, and for the Gila Medical Center in Silver City, NM.

Survivors include her parents, her children, Kiah Morgan, DaShara Morgan, Peyton Young, Emerson Woodburn, Jaiden Woodburn, Japheth Woodburn, grandchildren, Javon, Kaceliz, Xaviara, Kamiyah, Phoenix, and Dream.  Also surviving are her sisters, Tami Martin, Deb (Jamie) Burton, Dee (Tim) Richards, Kelli Makuta, several cousins, nieces and nephews.  Also surviving are special friends, Austin Klintworth, and Christian Deems.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Morgan Young.

Services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.  Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery.  Friends may call at funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM till time of services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel on sounding block
Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident
It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
George Floyd mural painted on Front Street
Quinton Ferrell
Obituary: Quinton Paul Ferrell
Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be...
College in West Virginia announces COVID fee
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dallas Andrew Miller
Christina Benson
Obituary: Christina Melissa Benson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Betty Jo Perry
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Betty Jo Perry