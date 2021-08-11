Obituary: Asher William Vincent

Our precious little Angel Asher William Vincent, beloved son of Sydney Moyers and Austin Vincent. Asher came into this world unexpectedly on August 4, 2021, weighing 2 lbs. 14 oz. He fought hard for 3 days and was taken into the gates of heaven at Ruby Memorial Hospital NICU in Morgantown, WV on August 7, 2021 while in his mother’s loving arms in the presence of his father.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Rusty and Janet Moyers and paternal grandparents, Steven “Brad” and Kimberly Vincent, maternal great grandparents, Russell and Joetta Moyers, Jim Perkins, Nancy and Rick Beall, paternal great grandparents, Steve and Janice Vincent, Robert Holbert, Sr. and Lillian Holbert. He is also survived by his maternal aunts and uncles, Kylee and Gavin Moyers, paternal aunts and uncles, Kristen (David) Williams, Steven, Chloe and Noah Vincent; a special cousin, Zandon Moyers, as well as many other great aunts, great uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal great, great grandparents.

Donations can be made in his name in care of Sydney and Janet Moyers at West Virginia Central Credit Union for charitable donations for pre-eclampsia.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.