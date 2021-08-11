Obituary: Dallas Andrew Miller

Dallas Andrew Miller, 62 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Charleston Area Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 21, 1958 and was the son of the late William Andrew and Joann Wood Miller. He had been a Union Carpenter. Dallas loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren and enjoyed cooking.

Survivors include his wife Valerie Miller, four daughters, Crystal (Timmy) Richards of Belpre, Kayla (J.C.) Holsinger of Belpre, Joanna Miller of N.C., Jennifer (Devyn) Gainer of Hawaii, his grandchildren, Tiffany Matthews, Dallas Cantrell, Marie Cantrell, Reagan Holsinger, Mackenzie Holsinger, Laine Miller, Tidus Gebhart, Camille Miller (his grandcat), also surviving is a brother, Eris (Dina) Miller, sister, Pamela Morton, and a sister, Marie (Ed) Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, James Anderson.

Services will be on Saturday at 7:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home. Friends may call the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

