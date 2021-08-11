Obituary: David Allen Smith

David Allen Smith, 54 of Elizabeth WV passed away Aug 9, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center WVU of Parkersburg .

Graduated from Wirt County High School in 1986.

Member of the Carpenters local 436 , Bridgeport WV.

Survived by wife Rebecca Smith, 2 daughters Emily Smith (Wyatt Bunner) and Gwynn Smith (Cody Ferguson)

Sister Tiffany Hutchinson (Kevin) and several nieces,’ nephews and cousins.

Celebration of life will be held 1:00PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Two Runs community building.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth is assisting the family.

