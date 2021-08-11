Obituary: David Allen Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
David Allen Smith, 54 of Elizabeth WV passed away Aug 9, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center WVU of Parkersburg .
Graduated from Wirt County High School in 1986.
Member of the Carpenters local 436 , Bridgeport WV.
Survived by wife Rebecca Smith, 2 daughters Emily Smith (Wyatt Bunner) and Gwynn Smith (Cody Ferguson)
Sister Tiffany Hutchinson (Kevin) and several nieces,’ nephews and cousins.
Celebration of life will be held 1:00PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Two Runs community building.
Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth is assisting the family.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.