Advertisement

Obituary: David Allen Smith

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Allen Smith, 54 of Elizabeth WV passed away Aug 9, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center WVU of Parkersburg .

Graduated from Wirt County High School in 1986.

Member of the Carpenters local 436 , Bridgeport WV.

Survived by wife Rebecca Smith,  2 daughters Emily Smith (Wyatt Bunner) and Gwynn Smith (Cody Ferguson)

Sister Tiffany Hutchinson (Kevin) and several nieces,’ nephews and cousins.

Celebration of life will be held 1:00PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Two Runs community building.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth is assisting the family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
George Floyd mural painted on Front Street
Gavel on sounding block
Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident
One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
One dead, multiple others injured in Route 50 wreck
Quinton Ferrell
Obituary: Quinton Paul Ferrell
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation

Latest News

Delbert Lang
Obituary: Delbert Charles “Deb” Lang
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Asher William Vincent
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vernon E. Ault
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Violet May Johnson