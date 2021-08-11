Advertisement

Obituary: Matthew Raymond Weaver

Matthew Weaver
Matthew Weaver(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Matthew Raymond Weaver, 46, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, passed away after a sudden illness on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his residence.

He was born July 13, 1975 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Howard and Ada G. McConnell Weaver.

Matthew had worked in construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and football, which he played for Parkersburg South High School and coached pewee for the Silver Bullets. Matthew dearly loved his children and family.

He is survived by three daughters, Brili Weaver, Benae Weaver, and Edee Weaver; two sisters, Cindy Bowersock (Randy) and Bonnie Myers; and two brothers, Howard Weaver (Rachel) and Jeff Weaver.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor John Strimer officiating. Interment will follow at Riverhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with his family.

