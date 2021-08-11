Obituary: Opal Virginia (Holliday) Vincent

Opal Virginia (Holliday) Vincent, 72, of Parkersburg passed away August 9, 2021.

She was born in Wood County February 15, 1949, a daughter of the late Carl Edward Holliday and Docia Juanita (Brown) Holliday Hughes.

Opal retired as a Transporter from Camden Clark Hospital with 15 years of service and she worked as a custodian for the Wood County Board of Education.

She loved bowling and western square dancing.

Opal was survived by her husband, Normus Vincent of Parkersburg, 3 brothers, Richard Holliday of Parkersburg, David (Buzzy) Holliday of Lubeck, WV, and Floyd Holliday of Washington, WV, and sister, Mary Lou Bailes of Washington, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 infant brother Denzil C. Holliday.

Service will be Monday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Dobby Thrash Officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.