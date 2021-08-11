Advertisement

Obituary: Vernon E. Ault

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Vernon E. Ault, 87, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:24 pm at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born January 25, 1934, in Monroe County, Ohio a son of Alvin A. and Amanda Ady Ault.

Vernon was plant manager for J.M. Smucker Company and after his retirement was a long haul truck driver.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army during the Korean War and a member of Marietta Reno Church of Christ.

Vernon is survived by his son and daughter, Sandra Turner of Virginia Beach, VA and Keith (Wendy) Ault of Marietta, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his wife Wilma McKenzie Ault and 5 stepchildren, three sisters and one brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Wilma Caroline Baldwin and brother.

Family will greet friends on Friday (Aug. 13) from 4 until 6 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with a service at 6:00 pm followed by full military rites.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at:  Lankfordfh.com.

