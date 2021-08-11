Advertisement

Obituary: Violet May Johnson

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Violet May Johnson, 90, of Parkersburg, WV passed away August 11, 2021 at Belpre Landing in Belpre, Ohio.

She was born May 14, 1931 in Parkersburg, WV.

In earlier years, Violet worked at Yonkers Manufacturing, Viscose and retired from Elbys. She enjoyed music festivals, antiques, flea markets, collecting chicken memorabilia and vacationing in Florida and the Smoky Mountains. She was a member of the A.U.P. Church in former years and was secretary for the Ladies Auxiliary for ten years and worked with younger children.

She is survived by her three sons, David K. Hennen (Becky) of Little Hocking, Ohio, Steven B. Hennen of Apopka, FL. and Philip J. Hennen of Winter Springs, FL; six grandchildren, one step granddaughter and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Johnson; her three sisters and five brothers.

There will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Johnson family.

