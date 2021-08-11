One dead, multiple others injured in Route 50 wreck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead and two others hospitalized, in a spectacular accident involving three vehicles on U.S. Route 50.

Chief Deputy Robert Sims of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound Chevy Equinox went off the right side of the road on 50, striking a Department of Highways mower driven by Scott Graham. (Graham is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.)

According to Sims, the Equinox rebounded to the left, crossing two lanes, and struck a dumpster truck, driven by Chester Malone. The Equinox and the dumpster then caught fire, with both vehicles engulfed.

Malone escaped unharmed, but one of the two occupants of the Equinox died at the scene. Two others in the SUV were hospitalized. The names of those occupants have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The accident shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 near Marrtown Road.

