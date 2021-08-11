Parkersburg City Council debates anniversary pay

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council Tuesday night tabled an ordinance that would have given some employees a 50-cent an hour pay raise on 10, 15 and 20-year anniversaries of service.

Concern expressed by some council members was the cost to the city, particularly in the middle of the current budget year.

Mayor Tom Joyce said the raises are intended to retain city employees-particularly police officers-who, in the past, have left the city to join other area departments.

An effort by District #2 Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl to refer the ordinance to Council’s Finance Committee failed.

”I think if city council passes this, it’s just wrong,” Kuhl said. “We’re not being fiscally responsible; we’re not thinking about the taxpayers, and we are definitely not thinking about the employees of the city of Parkersburg.”

In the meantime, the building housing the former Point Park Marketplace will remain a city-owned property.

A resolution putting the property up for bids was unable to get a second to a motion to approve the ordinance, meaning no vote was taken on the measure.

The Marketplace closed in 2019, after five years as a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Several speakers at Council’s public forum called on the city to schedule a town hall meeting, to discuss plans the city has for the $22 million in American Recovery Act federal money the city has been allocated, in the bill approved by Congress last February.

