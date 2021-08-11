Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty on August 11 to a federal methamphetamine charge.

According to a news release, 33-year-old Justin Andrew Beardsley was stopped by the Parkersburg Police Department for a traffic violation on Lynne Street on June 1, 2019.

After a drug dog alerted officers, they began searching the vehicle. Officials found methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, three loaded firearms, body armor, a hand grenade, and miscellaneous ammunition. 

Beardsley admitted during his plea hearing of his intent to sell the methamphetamine and acknowledged that he had sold between 200 and 350 grams of methamphetamine in the year leading up to the traffic stop and arrest.

Beardsley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 8, 2021.

