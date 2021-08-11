Advertisement

Plans underway to turn Williamstown Elementary into an emergency shelter, community center

Williamstown Elementary
Williamstown Elementary(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Plans are underway for what to do with the old Williamstown Elementary School.

Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan spoke with Wood County Board of education members last night about plans to tear down part of the elementary school.

“We are going to demolish the main part of the school and the area and basically what will be left is the gymnasium and the cafeteria area and in the future, we are hoping to use that as an emergency shelter you know, a place for groups to meet things like a community center,” Jordan said.

Jordan says the city wants to work with senior citizens groups, the county library, and other community organizations to ensure the land the school is on now is used as a park and playground area as well as additional parking for churches and the high school. Jordan says once the city and the county board of education come to an agreement, they have a year to tear the building down and reclaim it for the community.

