Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
George Floyd mural painted on Front Street
Gavel on sounding block
Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident
One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: One dead, three others injured in fiery Route 50 wreck
Quinton Ferrell
Obituary: Quinton Paul Ferrell
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
With vaccine requirements becoming more common, what do you do if you lose your proof of...
What to do if you lose your vaccination card
WTAP News @ 5 - One dead, multiple injuries following Route 50 crash
WTAP News @ 5 - One dead, multiple injuries following Route 50 crash
WTAP News @ 5 - New Marietta drug treatment facility aims to help over 700 people
WTAP News @ 5 - New Marietta drug treatment facility aims to help over 700 people