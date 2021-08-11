Advertisement

Woman discusses long-term health effects after COVID

A certified nurse practitioner says edema can result from COVID and has the ability to lead to...
A certified nurse practitioner says edema can result from COVID and has the ability to lead to congestive heart failure.(MARLEE PINCHOK/WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In efforts to prevent her legs from turning into dough, as she refers to it, Sarah Cade has been taking a pill each day for a year now.

“If I forget even one day, just from my ankle up, I could make little marks in it and leave little dents in my leg,” Cade said.

“Sarah had no problems with edema prior to COVID, and that all came about immediately after COVID is when she started developing these problems,” said Sherry Russell, who is Cade’s health care provider at Rio Family Healthcare.

Cade was in the hospital for a week with COVID last year. She says she was put on high flow oxygen, due to heavy breathing complications.

“It scared me,” Cade said.

Edema is a medical condition that involves swelling that usually forms in areas like your legs or feet when the heart’s not pumping effectively.

It’s a lingering condition Russell says can result from COVID and has the ability to lead to congestive heart failure.

“Typically with COVID, particularly with her, with the edema, it would be with the heart that’s causing circulatory issues and that’s usually where that comes from,” Russell said.

“I kind of feel like it’s a death sentence in the long run,” Cade said.

Although she feels a bit hopeless at the lingering effects, it has also changed her perspective on life.

“I know I cannot survive another round of COVID like what I had before,” Cade said.

Getting the vaccine gives her comfort, knowing what she went through in the hospital is something she would never want to happen again.

Russell, who is a certified nurse practitioner, says there is no primary age group that these long-term effects target.

However, she says studies show that college athletes are at a risk for post-COVID cardiac enlargement, which basically means the virus makes the heart inflamed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: One dead, three others injured in fiery Route 50 wreck
It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
George Floyd mural painted on Front Street
Gavel on sounding block
Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
Quinton Ferrell
Obituary: Quinton Paul Ferrell

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Fatal Route 50 crash VOSOT
WTAP News @ 6 - Fatal Route 50 crash VOSOT
WTAP News @ 6 - Trail in Mother's day shooting now set for November
WTAP News @ 6 - Trail in Mother's day shooting now set for November
Williamstown Elementary
Plans underway to turn Williamstown Elementary into an emergency shelter, community center
WTAP News @ 5 - One dead, multiple injuries following Route 50 crash
WTAP News @ 5 - One dead, multiple injuries following Route 50 crash
WTAP News @ 5 - New Marietta drug treatment facility aims to help over 700 people
WTAP News @ 5 - New Marietta drug treatment facility aims to help over 700 people