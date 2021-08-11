Wood County BOE to discuss mask mandates at Friday meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education may decide whether masks will be required when school starts next week.

The board has a special meeting scheduled Friday morning, to approve hirings for the school year starting August 19.

But it voted Tuesday night to add to that agenda, a discussion-and possible vote-regarding masks, particularly for elementary school youngsters.

The school administration announced last week masks would be optional for the school year.

Members of the public called on the board to change that decision.

”Why would a public institution not place masking mandates,” said citizen Frederick Jesser, “which are essentially in the same realm of safety precautions car seats or nutritional meals, for children who cannot help themselves.”

Board members hope that, before Friday’s meeting, more guidance will come from West Virginia and public health officials.

So far, Gov. Jim Justice, while advocating for more people to get vaccinated, has not indicated he will reimpose a mask mandate lifted June 20.

People opposed to mask mandates praised the administration for its decision making masks for students optional.

One produced a speech by a medical expert, claiming masks-and vaccines-offer no protection from COVID-19 and its variants.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.