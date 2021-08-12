Active COVID-19 cases once again over 5,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has once again risen above 5,000, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Thursday.

The total number of active cases now stands at 5,076, after the confirmation of 505 new cases in a 24-hour period. That is the highest number of active cases in the state in months. Additionally, 17 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in Wood County.

The DHHR has also confirmed the death of an 84-year-old Raleigh County woman due to COVID-19.

“As we solemnly observe this loss, we must continue to fight this virus through vaccination,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians.”

The numbers of West Virginia COVID-19 cases by county are as follows:

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,594), Berkeley (13,429), Boone (2,254), Braxton (1,081), Brooke (2,299), Cabell (9,462), Calhoun (415), Clay (562), Doddridge (665), Fayette (3,772), Gilmer (936), Grant (1,342), Greenbrier (2,970), Hampshire (1,977), Hancock (2,914), Hardy (1,614), Harrison (6,497), Jackson (2,370), Jefferson (4,963), Kanawha (16,004), Lewis (1,465), Lincoln (1,645), Logan (3,444), Marion (4,884), Marshall (3,770), Mason (2,215), McDowell (1,732), Mercer (5,433), Mineral (3,040), Mingo (2,885), Monongalia (9,664), Monroe (1,273), Morgan (1,308), Nicholas (1,998), Ohio (4,508), Pendleton (728), Pleasants (987), Pocahontas (724), Preston (3,012), Putnam (5,628), Raleigh (7,429), Randolph (3,004), Ritchie (788), Roane (705), Summers (888), Taylor (1,385), Tucker (566), Tyler (792), Upshur (2,185), Wayne (3,402), Webster (633), Wetzel (1,519), Wirt (479), Wood (8,276), Wyoming (2,193).

