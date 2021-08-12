Arts Collaborative seeking videos for downtown display

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley is seeking video submissions from area residents and others highlighting what it is they love about the local arts scene.

All videos should be eight seconds long. The winning submission will be displayed for the month of September on “Mona”, the collaborative’s LED digital sign at 8th Street and Market Street where participating organizations share information about upcoming events.

The sign has the capability to display digital videos, and the collaborative wanted to try that feature out. Nicole Guinn of the Parkersburg Chamber of Commerce created an ad that was displayed on the sign and the collaborative liked it so much they decided to seek out additional videos.

The videos are an opportunity for area residents to point out aspects of the arts in the Mid-Ohio Valley that they enjoy.

“Because we’re celebrating the arts, we’re asking, what is it about the arts in the Mid-Ohio Valley that you like? What do you celebrate?...It’s our version of Tik-Tok,” said Senta Goudy, Dean of WVUP’s Center for Civic Engagement and Innovation.

Goudy noted that there are many artist in the Mid-Ohio Valley who work in a range of mediums, and they are encouraged to incorporate their artwork into their videos. And the contest is not just open to local residents. Those who may live outside the area but have taken part in the arts in the Mid-Ohio Valley are invited to submit, as well.

“I’m really excited to celebrate pop culture, and WVUP has had a pop culture conference for years, before COVID hit. We have a lot of people in our community who are doing anime and al kinds of other art forms besides what we might traditionally think. We’re looking for ways to encourage people who are involved in some of those different art forms,” Goudy said. “We want to celebrate art and artists, and showcase the creative talent we have here,” she added.

The second-place finalist will receive two tickets to the Actors Guild’s performance of Hallelujah Girls, and the third-place finalist will receive $25 to apply to any Artsbridge class. Finalists will also be showcased on social media.

Videos must be submitted as MP4 files to sgoudy4@wvup.edu, and are due by August 23 at 5 P.M.

