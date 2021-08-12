Advertisement

Driver says seatbelt saved their life after crashing car on Veto Road

Driver says they lost control of the car and hit a fence on the side of the road.
Driver says they lost control of the car and hit a fence on the side of the road.(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, OHIO (WTAP) -A driver says wearing her seatbelt saved her life today after they lost control of her car off of route 50 this morning.

The driver and the passenger, who both wish to stay anonymous, say they were driving down Veto road in Belpre when they hit a fence on the side of the road.

The car flipped onto its side and landed facing the opposite direction that it was initially traveling.

The driver says their airbag inflated during the crash. They say other than their rib cage feeling slightly bruised from the airbag they have no other noticeable injuries.

The driver says they believe wearing their seatbelt saved their life. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene and will have more information as they continue the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: Names released in fatal wreck
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
George Floyd mural painted on Front Street
Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
West Virginia Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
Gavel on sounding block
Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident

Latest News

Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
What's Trending, 8/12/21
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/12/21
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge