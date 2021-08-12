Driver says seatbelt saved their life after crashing car on Veto Road

BELPRE, OHIO (WTAP) -A driver says wearing her seatbelt saved her life today after they lost control of her car off of route 50 this morning.

The driver and the passenger, who both wish to stay anonymous, say they were driving down Veto road in Belpre when they hit a fence on the side of the road.

The car flipped onto its side and landed facing the opposite direction that it was initially traveling.

The driver says their airbag inflated during the crash. They say other than their rib cage feeling slightly bruised from the airbag they have no other noticeable injuries.

The driver says they believe wearing their seatbelt saved their life. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene and will have more information as they continue the investigation.

