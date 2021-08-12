Advertisement

Mountwood Park planning improvements

By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the second flooding event in recent years, preparations are being made to remove several feet of silt that’s built up on the lake at Mountwood Park.

Park Director Jeremy Cross told the Wood County Commission Thursday, plans call for the lake level to be lowered 10 feet, and let to dry out for about a month, before sediment can be removed.

Right now, the lake can accommodate only small boats.

Otherwise, the park had a record attendance year in 2020, and 2021 promises more of the same.

”I think the pandemic got people outside and back into nature, outdoor activities and recreation,” Cross says. “Mountwood Park fits right into that; it gives someone in Wood County a chance to do outdoor activities.”

The park also has long-term plans to update its campground, and add new cabins and shelters.

The commission discussed the possibility of using American Recovery Act money to fund some of the improvements.

