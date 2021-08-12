Obituary: Lola Jean (Hicks) Jarvis

Lola Jean (Hicks) Jarvis, age 89 of Wallback, WV went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2021, after a long, courageous battle.

Lola was born on October 13, 1931, to Joseph Hicks and Myrtle Samples in Procious, WV.

Lola was a homemaker who enjoyed outdoor gardening, cooking, sewing (loved quilting), and caring for her family. She will always be remembered and loved for her kind heart and gentle nature. Lola was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Willis Jarvis, grandson, Robert, and great-grandson Quentin Nelson. She leaves behind four sons, Robert (Lena Bishop), Charles (Bill), Victor (Brenda Greathouse). and Willie (Joann) Jarvis. six daughters, Martha, Mary, Norma, Wilma (Roy) King. Linda, and Janet (John) ODell as well as twelve grandchildren, Robert, Racheal (Aaron) Nelson. Victor, Amber, John, Erica, Roger, Dana, Tanya, Travis, Joshua, and Jessica. She also leaves behind sixteen great-grandchildren, Quentin, Joseph, Isaac, Mason, CJ, Austin, Katelyn, Shyann, Hailey, Johnny, Abbigail, Toby, Cloey. Zoey, Joey, and Raelynn. The family would like to thank Clay County Ambulance Service, Amedisys (Sherri and Chris). many doctors, especially Dr. Becher. Lola was granted her wishes to be surrounded by her children and to be carried out the gate at her home and now resides in her mansion on high beyond the great, white, pearly gates.

A funeral service will be on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home &n Cremation, Inc., Arnoldssburg, WV, with Pastor Clifford Samples officiating. Burial will follow at the Hicks Cemetery at White Oak, WV. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Hicks Cemetery, White Oak, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.