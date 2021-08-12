Residents concerned about possible effects of drilling

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The RAMPP Company, just outside Marietta, produces tools used by both the water and oil and gas industry.

It’s several miles away from the area where a suspect oil and gas drilling operation is located.

But it has seen traces of the wastewater that operation is producing. And Company President Mark Fulton is concerned about the contaminants people believe are coming from it.

“We’ve seen it come to the surface here, and they’ve seen it come out to the Veto area,” Fulton told us. “And it’s going to take the path of least resistance, from the reports that we’ve read, what’s in the water-the heavy metals-it’s going to contaminate the groundwater sooner or later.”

In 2020, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management commissioned a study of reports of an increased flow of salt water, also known as brine, or wastewater, from a saltwater injection well located in Dunham Township.

The study resulted from concerns raised by residents, many of whom have private wells located on their properties.

“The lord only knows how many wells were drilled here that weren’t plugged; and the pipes rotting in them,” said one resident, who declined to be identified. “I own land myself down here that has three or four of these wells. They’re open to the atmosphere, with oil and gas bubbling up out of them, and we’re concerned that it’s going to be in our fresh drinking water before long.”

The ODNR’s report of the study conducted by a private contractor said, “The (Groundwater and Environmental Services) investigation concluded that none of the water wells that were sampled were impacted by brine associated with the Redbone #4 injection well.”

Residents of the Veto Road area are not convinced. Many have their own wells that supply them with natural gas they say have now been ruined by the wastewater they’ve seen surface on their land.

“Many utility owners here have lost their free gas,” the individual we interviewed told us, “and there’s no utility gas here, so they’re going to have to convert to propane or some other means to heat their homes, because they’ve lost their wells on their own property (and) the income from them. Worse than that, the mineral rights on this land have been destroyed, because the water has flooded all the mineral rights and the zones that could be drilled and produced.”

Both Fulton and the people we spoke to say they’re not opposed to oil and gas drilling. They believe, however, that it needs to be done safely.

The ODNR says depths of water wells and the distance from the injection well were among the factors in the study. Residents believe more studies from agencies such as the EPA are needed.

