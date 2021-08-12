Ritchie County Football prepares for potential playoff run in 2021

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ritchie County Rebels come into the season looking for a shot at a state championship that was snatched away from them in 2020.

After finishing the season 10-3, Ritchie County showed up as red on the West Virginia color-coded COVID-19 map, making them ineligible to compete in the playoffs that week, and St. Marys wound up as champions for Class A.

The Rebels, however, are still focused on succeeding in 2021, as a lot of familiar faces return for another run.

