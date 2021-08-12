Advertisement

Ritchie County Football prepares for potential playoff run in 2021

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ritchie County Rebels come into the season looking for a shot at a state championship that was snatched away from them in 2020.

After finishing the season 10-3, Ritchie County showed up as red on the West Virginia color-coded COVID-19 map, making them ineligible to compete in the playoffs that week, and St. Marys wound up as champions for Class A.

The Rebels, however, are still focused on succeeding in 2021, as a lot of familiar faces return for another run.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: One dead, three others injured in fiery Route 50 wreck
It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
George Floyd mural painted on Front Street
Gavel on sounding block
Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
Quinton Ferrell
Obituary: Quinton Paul Ferrell

Latest News

Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities
Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities
High school football players beating the heat in practice
High school football players beating the heat in practice
Marietta High School cheer athletes help build equipment at the Washington Elementary playground.
Marietta High School women athletes give back to the community
The Marietta Tigers football team opens regular season play in a little over two weeks.
Marietta Tigers hope experience translates to victories in 2021