Salvation Army providing cooling stations to the public

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the temperatures reaching dangerous levels, many will want to seek out places to cool down.

Because of this, the Salvation Army in Parkersburg offers their “cooling station” to the public if they need it.

The location is set up with air conditioning, entertainment such as television, games and books, and food.

However, because of COVID restrictions, they are limiting the size of how many can use the station to cool down.

“Well, with COVID right now and the research we’re seeing here in the area, we’re trying our very best to keep everybody distant. They also need to come in, and if they do not have a mask they’re provided one. So, we’re adding that extra precaution of safety. So, right now, with the limited space, we can have roughly 10 to 12 people in there at a time,” says Parkersburg Salvation Army corps administrator, Patrick Richmond.

The Salvation Army says that they are looking for donations to supply for the station.

Including non-perishable food and water. If you would like to donate, you can contact the Salvation Army in Parkersburg.

