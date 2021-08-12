Advertisement

School resource officer caught on video body-slamming teenage girl is fired

By WPLG staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WPLG) - A school resource officer caught on video slamming a teenage girl to the floor has been officially fired from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

Video from the school surveillance system captured then-deputy Willard Miller body-slamming a 15-year-old girl at Cross Creek High School in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened in late September of 2019, but what led up to the actions of that former school resource officer doesn’t matter, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

“Does it matter what was said on her side or his side, to respond physically to someone who we know suffers from some form of mental illness?” he said. “You’re a law enforcement officer responsible for safeguarding that individual, and to lose all discipline and temperament where you could have possibly killed a child is unacceptable.”

In the video, the student is seen tapping Miller on his leg as he’s texting on his phone.

Words are exchanged. Miller then slams the student to the floor.

He was ultimately arrested and charged with child abuse and suspended without pay. Wednesday, Tony announced that Miller is no longer employed.

“There was no justifiable cause to respond in that matter as a professional law enforcement officer with years of experience with a multitude of training and defensive tactics and the ability to use a lesser level of any type of force or even communication that could’ve de-escalated that situation from happening,” the sheriff said.

Tony said there will be a zero-tolerance policy against such abuse of power and that his commitment is unwavering.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: One dead, three others injured in fiery Route 50 wreck
It's meant to represent equality, unity, peace, and love.
George Floyd mural painted on Front Street
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
Gavel on sounding block
Vienna man pleads guilty to charges from park incident
Ray Smith with puzzle.
Marietta resident completes massive puzzle with over 40,000 pieces

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
What's Trending, 8/12/21
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/12/21
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge