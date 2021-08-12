Advertisement

Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Warren Local School district will be featuring some new looks to their sports facilities.

The students of Warren will have plenty to look forward to with improvements to many of their sports facilities.

From the football field featuring field turf, four new looks to the gyms at the elementary, middle and high schools.

Including new graphics and screens for the basketball gym at Warren high school.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a real blessing for these kids to be able to have the best of the best. Kind of what we’ve been talking about is ‘why not us out here?’ So, the community riding out here together and was able to pass the levee. And you can see the fruits of their labor back here,” says Warren high school head football coach, Matt Kimes.

Warren high school will be able to use the new football field for their season-opener against Belpre high school

