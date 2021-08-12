West Virginia Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state’s public schools as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.

Justice’s statement Wednesday marked an about-face from his previous stance that he would allow counties to make their own decisions for the upcoming school year. Health officials reported on Wednesday that 334 people had tested positive for the virus. That’s the highest daily number in three months.

The number of people who currently have the coronavirus has nearly doubled this month, to more than 4,600. Hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold since July 4. And the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has hit a six-month high.

