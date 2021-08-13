Agreement with city of Marietta ends lawsuit in Devola sewer issue

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - An agreement with the city of Marietta means an ongoing project to provide a sewer system for the village of Devola in Washington County can continue toward completion.

The Washington County Commission announced Friday the settlement of a suit filed several years ago by the city of Marietta.

It was filed when the commission decided not to proceed with the project-which had been approved by a previous commission-and included a connection with Marietta’s water and sewer plant.

It means the county can continue with plans to construct the Devola sewer system within the next two years, according to a timeline set by a judge who, in 2018, ruled against the county commissioners at the time who decided to fight the Ohio EPA over its mandate that the community’s septic tank system be replaced with sewers.

”If we’re going to do good things in Marietta and Washington County, as a whole, we’re going to have to get along and come to agreements, and that shows progress,” said current commissioner Charles Schillling.

“This is something that’s been hanging over the county and the city for a decade,” added Commission President Kevin Ritter. “So to take that off of the table, we can get back to doing the job the people elected us to do.”

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher, who joined the commissioners for Friday’s announcement, discussed the legal case with the three commission members, and all four agreed to settle it.

The agreement, which needs approval by Marietta City Council, includes dropping a mandate to provide sewer service for the nearby community of Oak Grove-although the EPA could impose its own mandate-and allows possible improvements on Ohio routes 7 and 821.

